The Hudson Police Department has advised residents to report any suspicious activity or persons in reference to suspects falsely claiming to be sales representatives of Oncor and Reliance Energy. Additional, HPD asked residents to remove valuables from vehicles and lock vehicles and garage doors at night.
Someone stole a piggy bank with $35 in it from a vehicle in the 700 block of Henderson Street Tuesday.
Someone passed a fake $100 in the Taco Bell drive-thru Tuesday.
Someone forged two checks in the 1000 block of South Medford Drive.
A woman said someone stole her purse from her car in the 2400 block of Valley Avenue Monday.
Someone keyed a vehicle in the 1000 block of Long Avenue Tuesday.
A woman reported money stolen from her vehicle after she gave someone a ride Tuesday.
Someone threw a brick through a building window in the 200 block of North Third Street Tuesday.
A man said his ex-girlfriend broke the back window of his car Sunday.
Officers responded to a report of a mutual assault between a man and woman Tuesday.
A woman said her sister assaulted her Tuesday.
A man in the 2500 block of Broussard Avenue said his vehicle was keyed.
Someone broke the rear window of a car in the 400 block of North Timberland Drive Tuesday.
A woman said her ex-boyfriend assaulted her Tuesday.
A woman said stray dogs attacked her in the 200 block of Thornton Tuesday.
Someone stole a trailer in the 3500 block of Old Wells Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included:Kashun Jaleel Suhir, 29, of Huntington, warrants for theft and traffic violations; Shane Matthew Lawton, 44, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Lee Edward Booten, 71, of Lufkin, traffic violations; Kevin Lavon Crockerham, 52, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, simple escape and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Ramon Pedroza Martinez, 37, of Lufkin, no driver’s license and warrants for traffic violations; and Ramon Jermaine Brooks, 41, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Rachel D. Keller, 39, of Zavalla, warrants for traffic violations; Chad Steven Miles, 45, of Zavalla, warrants for traffic violations; and Rhonda Denise Grace, 41, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations.
The Pct. 1 Angelina County Constable arrested Jason Neal Ward, 35, of Lufkin, driving while license invalid and warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 204 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.