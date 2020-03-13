Someone stole a vehicle out of a driveway in the 1300 block of Zed Creek Road overnight Wednesday.
Someone stole a mailbox in the 1100 block of Zed Creek Road Wednesday afternoon.
A man threw a rock at a truck on Herman Nerren Road Wednesday morning.
A dog in the 300 block of Sycamore Street bit someone Wednesday afternoon.
A known person in the 3100 block of U.S. Highway 69 north assaulted a man Wednesday afternoon.
Someone stole a wallet from an unlocked vehicle parked at a store on U.S. Highway 59 north Wednesday night.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Jory Lagette Smith, 44, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; Ja’kouis Dajuan Hawkins, 24, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of marijuana; Larry Vernon Carswell, 53, of Lufkin, warrants for disorderly conduct-fighting and two counts of walking with flow of traffic; Sherri Saucedo, 51, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery of governmental/national government instrument/money and warrants for traffic violations; Dennis Lewis Brown, 38, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for public intoxication; Gabino Marquez Jr., 18, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and a warrant for disorderly conduct; and Angela Kay Sharp, 32, of Diboll, theft.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Alex Kelly Rodriguez, 19, of Baytown, driving while license invalid; Ira Andrew Cartwright, 48, of Lufkin, warrants for three counts of sexual assault and assault/family violence-impeding breath/circulation; Jose Angel Capetillo, age unavailable, of Diboll, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and no driver’s license; Walter Earl Walker Jr., 37, of Lufkin, traffic violations; Mia Faye Williams, age unavailable, of Diboll, warrant for possession of marijuana; Anthony Nathan Blake, 22, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana; and Chester Lee Bogan Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of marijuana.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Steven Lee Donoho, 25, of New Braunfels, possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated with a child; and Rhonda Gail Bivens, age unavailable, of Lufkin, DWI.
The Angelina County Jail housed 215 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.