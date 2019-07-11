A man attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill for a pack of cigarettes Tuesday. When the store clerk confronted him, the man fled in his truck.
Someone wrote checks on a man’s bank account Tuesday.
Someone stole a gun, a purse, a wallet and $575 cash from an unlocked vehicle at Walmart Tuesday afternoon.
A woman said her husband assaulted her Tuesday.
A woman in the 1500 block of East Denman Avenue reported items missing from her storage unit Tuesday.
Someone reported a possible assault in the 300 block of Sunset Boulevard.
A woman in the 200 block of Dannar Road said someone poisoned four of her dogs. Three did not survive.
A man said a family member has been using his identity Tuesday.
A man said someone made a fraudulent withdrawal from his account Tuesday.
A woman in the 200 block of Stephenson Brown road said a dog bit her.
Someone took a toolbox from a trailer in the 3200 block of FM 2021 overnight Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Chasity Deon Randall, 31, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Gregory Tyrone Williams, 36, of Diboll, warrants for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia; Autumn Raye-Jean Gore, 24, of Huntington, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for disorderly conduct; Rebekah Ashley McEntire, 38, of Lufkin, warrants for dog at large and traffic violations; and Robert Dewayne Cooper, 53, of Lufkin, warrants for nine counts of pubic intoxication, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and failure to identify.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made 10 arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Jackie Lee Rogers, 60, of Denison, warrants for bail jumping and failure to appear and traffic violations; Curtis Ryan Chance, 22, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, burglary of vehicle and traffic violations; Kevin Christopher Watson, 33, of Pollok, warrants for stalking and burglary of a habitation; Angelito Puente, 28, of Diboll, warrants for a parole violation/burglary of habitation and a traffic violation; Roy Lyn Smith, 51, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Alma Marie West, 35, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Bonnie Marie Smith, 45, of Lufkin, warrant for public intoxication; Chesbie Lynette Gladney, 22, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of assault/family violence; Alexis Cierra Gladney, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of assault/family violence; and Seferino Zavala III, 35, of Lufkin, warrant for accident involving damage to vehicle.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Michael Thomas Quintanilla, 22, of Texas City, possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon and a warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 212 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
