A man loaned a mower to a family member who pawned it in another city.
Someone keyed two vehicles in the 100 block of Shelbie Monday.
Stray dogs jumped on a woman’s dog in the 500 block of Stubblefield Road Monday.
A woman sent money to a supposed loan company and has not been able to make contact with the company.
Someone attempted to break into a home through a back window in the 1300 block of Lone Star Road Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Eric Lashay Wilmore, 38, of Lufkin, public intoxication and a warrant for no driver’s license; Ronald Tyrone Murphy Jr., 29, of Lufkin, consuming alcoholic beverage off premises; Autrey Davis, 20, of Lufkin, warrants for theft and unauthorized use of vehicle; Abel Castillo, 32, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and a warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility; and Karen Thingvold, 33, hometown unavailable, criminal trespass and a warrant for public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Youlanda Levette Whitaker, 45, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of marijuana; Joseph Windell Lewis, 37, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Rodolfo Perdomo Alvarez, age unavailable, of Houston, warrant for theft; and Everett Charles Lutz, 62, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Jessica Antione Shoulders, 35, of Diboll, theft.
The Angelina County Jail housed 180 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
