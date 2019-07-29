A man said his ex-wife stole his glass-top stove valued at $175 from the 1300 block of Helen Street Saturday.
A woman reported being threatened by her boyfriend in the 1100 block of Ralph Avenue Saturday.
A man lost his gun in the 100 block of South John Redditt Drive between 11 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department made 15 arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: William Dean Plunk, 49, of Lufkin, warrants for no motorcycle endorsement, no insurance, operating a motorcycle without approved headgear and speeding; Marquise Jerone Lightsey, 28, of Lufkin, criminal trespassing and two warrants for driving while license invalid, a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant for public intoxication, a warrant for no insurance and a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Trina Nicole Arnette, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for failure to drive in a single lane and an expired driver’s license; Betty Johnson Phillips, 51, of Lufkin, two warrants for driving with an invalid license, two warrants for no insurance and a warrant for speeding; Willie Merle Walker, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; James Earl Goolsby Jr., 63, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; Joshua Steven Hambrick, 28, of Diboll, possession of drug paraphernalia; Kathy M. Jones, 52, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence and failure to appear; Reginald Buard Jones, 55, of Lufkin, warrants for parole violation and public intoxication; Jesus Maldonado III, 29, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence; Kareem Ali Poole, 44, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication; Elissa Mariah Payne, age unavailable, of Lufkin, three warrants for an unrestrained child under eight years old, a warrant for no driver’s license and a warrant for no insurance; Terrance Marquis Washington, 30, of Lufkin, two warrants for no driver’s license; Destiney Tynell Mitchell, age unavailable, of Silsbee, theft; and Robert Dewayne Greer, age unavailable, of Silsbee, theft.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Walter Jess Wells III, 31, of Joaquin, warrant for failure to comply with sex offender requirements; Haley Denise Smith, 25, of Gilmer, possession of drug paraphernalia; Clifton Capiti, 61, of Nacogdoches, driving while intoxicated; and Andres Lopez, age unavailable, of Fort Worth, possession of marijuana.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Crystal Gayle McMurry, 39, of Lufkin, Saturday on two charges of possession of a penalty group substance and a warrant for no insurance.
The Huntington Police Department made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Arthur Gleen Athey Jr., 60, of Huntington, terroristic threat of family/household; and Jonathan D. Curbow, 30, of Lufkin, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Jail housed 237 inmates as 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
