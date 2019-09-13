A woman gave her personal information to someone who contacted her claiming to be with Publishers Clearinghouse on Wednesday. Shortly after she noticed a fraudulent charge on her checking account.
Someone in the 4900 block of state Highway 103 east punched their neighbor in the face on Wednesday.
Someone found a purse in a restroom in the 3800 block of U.S. Highway 69.
Someone is continuously calling a family member and threatening her.
Someone stole a motorcycle from a parking lot in the 300 block of South John Redditt Drive on Wednesday.
Lufkin Police recovered a truck stolen from Polk County in the 300 block of Muirfield Drive on Wednesday.
A thief stole a pistol from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Winged Foot Drive on Wednesday.
A man assaulted his ex-girlfriend on Wednesday.
Someone reported a burglary in the 500 block of Douglas Street.
A thief stole an iPad from Olive Garden on Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Damien Lamont Bean, 26, of Corrigan, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia; Maria Delcarmen Ortega, 49, of Lufkin, traffic violations; and Mathew Dwayne Barnett, 30, of Coppell, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Matthew Gregory Carnes, 41, of Pollok, warrants for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance; Ronald Mitchell, 44, of Zavalla, evading arrest and a warrant for criminal nonsupport; Anita Marie Dixon, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while license invalid; Pedro Osbaldo Martinez Jr., 34, of Corrigan, warrant for accident involving damage to vehicle; and Jacob Leon Pipes, 39, of Martinsville, warrant for driving while intoxicated.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Kathy Byerly Washington, 66, of Lufkin, warrant for theft by check.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Jerry Lee McKnight, 49, of Cold Springs, possession of a controlled substance.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Sean Jose Vasquez, 21, of Lufkin, failure to identify.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Gregory Roberson, 46, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 198 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
