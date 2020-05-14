A woman reported her purse was stolen from her unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Champions Drive.
A man reported his girlfriend’s pistol was taken out of her unlocked car in the 900 block of Reen Drive.
A man in the 1300 block of FM 3124 reported his unlocked work truck was stolen from his driveway.
A man reported his wallet stolen from his vehicle in the 600 block of Kiln Avenue. The suspect made entry by smashing one of the vehicle windows with a rock.
A man reported a trailer and a side-by-side, valued at between $2,500 and $30,000, stolen from the 3100 block of South First Street.
Jarod Ray Pee, 28, was arrested for evading arrest or detention in the 8100 block of U.S. Highway 69 north. When deputies responded to a report, he was found walking in and out of traffic, and he fled on foot into a wooded area when deputies attempted to detain him.
Someone found a counterfeit $100 bill in a parking lot near U.S. Highway 69 north. Deputies placed the bill into evidence.
A woman in the 3600 block of FM 2251 reported her dog was shot while on her neighbor’s property. A deputy made contact with the neighbor, who said the dog was attacking one of his horses.
A woman in the 1400 block of FM 706 reported she sold rings through social media but never received payment.
Someone near U.S. Highway 69 was transported to a local hospital after a deputy found them acting erratic and paranoid after the deputy was dispatched to the area for a welfare check.
Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Redd Road, where an investigation discovered a man forcibly entered a residence with intent to commit assault and then fled. The case was forwarded to the Criminal Investigative Division.
Someone reported a group of miniature horses on the side of U.S. Highway 69 north. The owner arrived and secured the horses in his pasture.
A woman reported that someone pried open the door to her home in the 200 block of Hopkins Street and stole her purse.
A refrigerator, washer and dryer were stolen from a building in the 5400 block of South First Street.
A woman in the 500 block of Kurth Drive reported her niece’s phone stolen.
A woman in the 4600 block of South Medford Drive reported that someone drove her car while she was away at work.
A Dodge pickup was stolen from a dealership in the 3100 block of South Medford Drive.
A man in the 1400 block of Tulane Drive reported being harassed by a woman.
A cellphone was reported stolen in the 100 block of Mott Drive.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Tosha Moniek Richardson, age unavailable, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Woodrow Simons, 28, on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Adam Michael Dye, 40, on warrants for two counts of forgery of a financial instrument; and Cassandra Marie Clinton, 38, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and warrants for two counts of forgery of a financial instrument.
The Angelina County Jail housed 193 as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
