A man said he loaned two accordions to a friend who then pawned them.
Someone said her adult son got upset when she refused to take him to the store Wednesday afternoon. He poured a soda on her car then threw the can at her, which hit her.
Deputies responded to a verbal altercation between two neighbors in the 500 block of Edgewood Wednesday.
A woman said a known person used her identity on a utility bill.
A woman in the 800 block of Morris Road reported several dogs roaming her home for months.
A man said a known person may have taken his cellphone Wednesday.
A woman in the 900 block of South Raguet Street reported a lawn mower stolen Wednesday.
Someone slashed a vehicle’s tire in the 300 block of Lazy Oaks Street Wednesday.
Someone caused a hit and run accident with a vehicle taken without permission in the 100 block of Woodmont Drive Wednesday.
A man reported unauthorized use of his debit card Wednesday.
A man reported a laptop stolen from his vehicle in the 1400 block of Shadybrook Street Wednesday.
Someone slashed the tires on a truck in the 1000 block of Lobolly Lane Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Kelly Anne Porter, 43, of Lufkin, warrants for forgery of a financial instrument against the elderly and possession of drug paraphernalia; William Wayne Smith, 31, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and warrants for no driver’s license; Natalie Stump, 36, of Lufkin, criminal trespass, theft and warrants for theft and traffic violations; Diana McGaughey, age unavailable, of Pollok, theft; Keith William Mueller, 50, of Lufkin, assault; and Blake Quinton Edwards, 24, of Lufkin, warrant for theft.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Charles Kent Montes, 38, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence and evading arrest; Jennifer Kennedy Grimes, 44, of Lufkin, possession with intent to promote child pornography; and Treveon Arnez Pipe, 32, of Houston, warrants for theft by check and traffic violations.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Christopher Oscar Ward, 30, of Zavalla, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Victor Allen Parker Jr., 30, of Lufkin, warrant for larceny.
The Angelina County Jail housed 222 inmates as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
