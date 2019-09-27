Someone stole several items from a business in the 2200 block of FM 706 Wednesday, including an AC unit and cash register.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault of a child.
Deputies responded to a theft call that turned out to be a civil issue in the 300 block of Barfield Road on Wednesday. No theft occurred.
Someone stole a man’s customized charcoal grill in the 700 block of FM 1475 on Wednesday.
Someone used a man’s identity to apply for a credit card and made fraudulent charges on other accounts.
A man assaulted his girlfriend Wednesday.
Someone claiming to be with the Social Security office called a woman and threatened to have her arrested because she wouldn’t provide her identifying information.
A dog bit a woman in the 100 block of Falcon Avenue on Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Seantay Travis Lane, 22, of Nacogdoches, on charges of resisting arrest and evading arrest and warrants for theft, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault and evading arrest.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Ruby Doggett, 46, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while license invalid; Russell Lee Jones, 48, of Lufkin, warrant for a parole violation for burglary of habitation; Deedrick Davonne Renfro, 22, of Huntington, warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; and Abra Nancy Nicol, 30, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and smoking in a city park.
The Diboll Police Department arrested John Melvin Winston Jr., 33, of Houston, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Cassandra Lynn Pegues, 51, of Lufkin, on a warrant for burglary of habitation.
The Angelina County Jail housed 200 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
