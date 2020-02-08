A woman in the 800 block of Davidson Road found her goat dead on Thursday. She believes it was shot.
Deputies responded to an assault in progress between a couple on Thursday. They made contact with both parties. The victim said she didn’t want to pursue charges.
Someone entered a home in the 100 block of Willa Lane and stole several items Thursday afternoon.
A complainant reported an assault that happened last month and reported a theft of property Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Danny Lewis, age unavailable, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; Ryan Chase Morgan, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Demareo Antwone Robertson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and warrants for failure to appear and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Michael Jean Allen, 22, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug and warrants for five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, two counts of theft, failure to appear, assault and traffic violations; Rickie Lee Vaughan Jr., 43, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Adrian Lopez, age unavailable, of Diboll, driving while intoxicated and warrants for traffic violations; Rexie Roy McMullen Jr., 55, of Lufkin, warrant for sex offender’s duty to register; Tycia Annette Rodgers, age unavailable, driving while license invalid and a warrant for driving while license invalid; and John Evan Pennington, age unavailable, warrants for harassment and indecent assault.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Peyton Parks Carroll, 31, of Huntington, on warrants for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
The Angelina County Jail housed 221 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
