LDN Police Reports

A woman in the 800 block of Davidson Road found her goat dead on Thursday. She believes it was shot.

Deputies responded to an assault in progress between a couple on Thursday. They made contact with both parties. The victim said she didn’t want to pursue charges.

Someone entered a home in the 100 block of Willa Lane and stole several items Thursday afternoon.

A complainant reported an assault that happened last month and reported a theft of property Thursday.

The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Danny Lewis, age unavailable, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; Ryan Chase Morgan, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Demareo Antwone Robertson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and warrants for failure to appear and traffic violations.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Michael Jean Allen, 22, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug and warrants for five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, two counts of theft, failure to appear, assault and traffic violations; Rickie Lee Vaughan Jr., 43, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Adrian Lopez, age unavailable, of Diboll, driving while intoxicated and warrants for traffic violations; Rexie Roy McMullen Jr., 55, of Lufkin, warrant for sex offender’s duty to register; Tycia Annette Rodgers, age unavailable, driving while license invalid and a warrant for driving while license invalid; and John Evan Pennington, age unavailable, warrants for harassment and indecent assault.

Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Peyton Parks Carroll, 31, of Huntington, on warrants for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.

The Angelina County Jail housed 221 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

Tags

Recommended for you