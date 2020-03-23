LDN Police Reports

Lufkin police arrested a Diboll man on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and public intoxication after a welfare check around 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South First Street, according to a police report.

Officers searched Sean R. Hawthorne’s black 2016 Chevrolet 1500 pickup and reportedly found 87 grams of methamphetamine, .486 grams of marijuana, 15 tabs of clonazepam and a baggie containing 4.77 grams of clonazepam and an unknown pill, the report states.

Robert D. Cooper, 54, of Etoile, was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle after he was reportedly caught breaking into a black 2011 Dodge Durango around 4:20 a.m. in the 500 block of North Brentwood Drive, according to a police report.

A Lufkin man was ticketed on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia after a report of a suspicious vehicle led officers to discover him to be in possession of a marijuana cigarette in a blue 2012 Dodge Caravan around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Southwood Drive.

A woman lost her rose gold wallet containing $70, Social Security cards and assorted credit/debit cards around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive.

Someone stole a woman’s silver 2001 Dodge SSE four-door sedan around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Parkview Circle.

Someone caused $500 in damage to the door of a red 2010 Dodge CHS four-door sedan during an altercation in a parking lot in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday.

A woman was arrested for violating a protective order around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South John Redditt Drive.

Officers responded to a disturbance between a couple around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Gobbler’s Knob Road.

The Lufkin Police Department made two other arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Curtis Ryan Chance, 23. of Lufkin, resisting arrest, public intoxication and warrants for theft; and Ashli Monique Bosley, age unavailable, of Spring, violation protective order.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jed Landon Townsend, 35, of Zavalla, on a warrant for accident involving damage to a vehicle.

The Angelina County Jail housed 203 inmates as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

