A card skimmer was found in pump 2 at Crown Colony Food Mart on Thursday.
In a press release, the Lufkin Police Department explained an employee notified the police about the skimmer around 11 a.m. Thursday during a morning pump check. The pump had previously been checked about 11 p.m. Wednesday and the skimmer was not there at the time.
LPD is reviewing store footage to determine when the skimmer was placed. Additionally, LPD advises anyone who used the pump between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday to closely monitor their bank accounts or get a new credit card to be safe.
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office transferred Jamal Brown, 28, of Houston, to the Angelina County Jail Thursday evening. He is being held at the Angelina County Jail as a courtesy hold. Brown’s Nacogdoches County charge is capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
Someone passed a fake $20 at a yard sale in the 100 block of Everett Street Thursday.
A woman reported unauthorized charges on her bank account Thursday afternoon.
A man received a citation for theft at Walmart Thursday.
A man in the 200 block of Percy Simond Avenue punched out a woman’s vehicle.
A woman said she and her friend’s dad were arguing about kids playing too rough. When he pulled the kids apart, she said he struck the woman and her child.
A woman in the 3800 block of state Highway 103 west said her neighbors left several kittens under the house after they moved out Thursday.
A woman said a family member is harassing her by calling her cell and work phone.
Someone stole two saddles from a horse trailer in the 300 block of Susie Street Thursday.
Someone burned two trash piles in the 100 block of Quarles Road Thursday.
A man in the 100 block of Susie Street said someone broke the passenger window of his company vehicle and stole a firearm and magazine clip Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Misty Nichole Renfro, 35, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Maria Zoraida Lopez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for parent contributing to nonattendance and traffic violations; Twynceola Vichelle Johnson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Jory Lagette Smith, 44, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited weapons and no lights on a bicycle at night; Erick Ramos, 22, of Lufkin, warrants for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage and no driver’s license; Jadarrius Dajour Deason, 27, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Jorge Junior Lopez, 36, of Laredo, failure to identify and warrants for possession of marijuana and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Travis Layne Self, 30, of Shepherd, criminal trespass; Paul Broadus, age unavailable, of Hearne, warrant for theft by appropriation; Destiny Rose Mettlen, 30, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and no driver’s license; Shaina Dena Easley, 27, hometown unavailable, no driver’s license and a warrant for criminal nonsupport; Martin D. Free Jr., 52, of Diboll, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for traffic violations; and David Andrew Crockett, 32, of Pollok, possession of drug paraphernalia, traffic violations and warrants for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Dylliaunna Mialiyah Lacey, 19, of Lufkin, warrant for unauthorized use of vehicle.
The Zavalla Police Department made two arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Jessie Austin Lee, age unavailable, of Bronson, warrant for criminal trespass; and Brittany Nichole Strisko, 26, of Zavalla, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Jail housed 230 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
