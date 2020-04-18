Lufkin police arrested Juan Silva, 35, on charges of breaking into a home and stealing a drink, a bag of Hershey’s Kisses and a granola bar before fleeing on foot in the 900 block of Whitehouse Drive Thursday morning.
A cat bit a man in the 600 block of Rains, forcing him to seek treatment at a local emergency room Thursday night.
A man requested a criminal trespass warning against a family member who keeps driving by his home on the 100 block of Attabury Road because he feels threatened.
The Criminal Investigations Department is investigating a report of child abuse.
A woman reported being assaulted by her husband around 6 p.m. Thursday.
A man in the 100 block of Robinson Lane said someone made fraudulent charges to his credit card.
A woman reported possible fraudulent use of her credit card while she was incarcerated.
A man said someone stole his Dewalt drill, impact driver and heater from his garage in the 200 block of Zed Creek Thursday.
A woman in 100 block of Elbys Place said her firearm was missing from the glove box of her vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry and she believes the vehicle was unlocked.
A disturbance in the 300 block of South Chestnut Street was reported to Lufkin police at 2:28 p.m. Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three other arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Bobby Joe Rodenbough, 34, assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of between one and four grams of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and the possession of drug paraphernalia; Ernesto Rodriguez, 67, of Lufkin, public intoxication after a disturbance call; and Jaterrion Grant, 21, of Lufkin, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a dangerous drug.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Cody Allen Reppond, 22, on a charge of criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Autumn Lynn Thompson, 22, warrant for two counts of evading arrest and detention with a vehicle; David Wayne Wells, 62, aggravated assault and resisting search, arrest or transport; and Vincente Leonardo Trimble, 26, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
The Angelina County Jail housed 189 inmates as of 7:30 p.m. Friday.
