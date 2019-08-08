Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Rodrick O’Keith McDaniel, 42, of Lufkin, Tuesday evening on charges of assault of a public servant, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
A woman said she locked the doors to her home and left, the incident report on O’Keith’s arrest states. When she returned, she found her husband, O’Keith, unable to enter the house and irate. He reportedly assaulted her.
Deputies attempted to speak to O’Keith, but he remained irate and uncooperative and he struck a deputy in the chest with his fists as they attempted to restrain him, according to the report. He continued to resist arrest before being taken into custody and booked early Wednesday.
As of late Wednesday, O’Keith remained in the Angelina County Jail with a $36,500 bond.
A woman in the 300 block of Fair Oaks Circle said dogs bit her while she tried to shield her son from them Tuesday.
A man reported his trailer missing Tuesday.
A woman in the 300 block of Quincy Drive said someone broke into her home and stole several items Tuesday.
A woman in the 400 block of McCarty Road said someone stole a firearm and her purse from her unlocked vehicle.
A man in the 1700 block of Richardson Road said someone got into his vehicle and stole his wallet Tuesday.
A woman said her vehicle was stolen in Livingston Tuesday.
A man said he lost his wallet at HEB and said his credit card was used at a local ATM.
A man took his vehicle back from a shop in the 1500 block of South First Street without paying for repairs Tuesday.
Someone damaged two vehicles at a home in the 900 block of Moore Avenue Tuesday.
A man tried to pay for gas using a fake $100 bill in the 1000 block of South Medford Drive Tuesday.
A man trespassed at Brookshire Brothers Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Kathryn Gail Naquin, 40, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Tryanya Lasha Hamilton, age unavailable, of Lufkin, traffic violations and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and traffic violations; Misty Gayle McKelvey, 45, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Sheila Denise Jarboe, 56, of Spring, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for public intoxication; Christopher Huitt, 36, of Lufkin, robbery; and Patrick Darnell Green, 31, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal mischief.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six other arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Bobby Vestal, 61, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence and interfering with emergency call; Amos Lewis Kiel Jr., 33, of Lufkin, theft; Steven D. Birchfield, 40, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Ronald Lee Conley, 56, of Pollok, warrant for assault/family violence; Lesa Ann Thompson, age unavailable, of Pollok, warrant for assault; and Zachary Atom Abbott, 29, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while license invalid.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Latisha Ann Garcia, 27, of Lufkin, on warrants for possession of marijuana and traffic violations.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Grant Rowland, age unavailable, of Spring, on a warrant for theft by check.
The Angelina County Jail housed 224 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
