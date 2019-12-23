Shelton Dane Eckman, 50, of Lufkin, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication after allegedly screaming at people in the 3000 block of South John Redditt Drive around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Lufkin police report.
Someone made fraudulent charges to a man’s bank account overnight Saturday.
Someone stole property valued between $750 and $2,500 in the 900 block of Fuller Springs Drive between 11 p.m. Thursday and midnight Friday.
Someone stole property valued between $100 and $750 in the 700 block of South Timberland Drive between 11:45 a.m. and 2:38 p.m. Saturday.
Someone tried to purchase a controlled substance with a fraudulent prescription in the 1000 block of West Frank Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday.
Someone broke into a home and a Chevrolet Tahoe in the 200 block of Sybil Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday and stole a $1,500 laptop computer, a $300 Xbox One X and a $300 PlayStation 4.
Someone stole a man’s wallet and his $50 Metro PCS flip phone in the 300 block of East Polk Avenue around 2:15 a.m.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Shamarie Annette Lewis, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence; Tracey Lee Colquitt, 44, of Lufkin, four warrants for theft, six warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, three warrants for no insurance, two warrants for expired license plates and one warrant for speeding; Angela Nerren, 50, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Brian Keith Crager, 41, of Lufkin, failure to drive in a single lane; Catlin Madison Graves, 21, of Huntington, possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance and two warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia; and Shavon Nicole Evans, 20, of Lufkin, warrants for speeding and no insurance.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Douglas James Shipp, age unavailable, of Huntington, on a charge of driving while intoxicated Sunday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 198 inmates as 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
