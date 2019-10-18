The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Candice Sabrine Lee, 39, of San Augustine, on charges of resisting arrest, possession of dangerous drug and public intoxication Wednesday.
Deputies responded to the 300 block of Hughes Road following several calls about a suspicious woman driving by the area and yelling at people.
Deputies found Lee parked in a driveway and determined she was under the influence or intoxicated. Following field sobriety tests, the deputies placed her under arrest; she resisted numerous times, the report on Lee’s arrest states.
Someone stole a vehicle from the 5600 block of state Highway 103 west Wednesday night.
A thief stole items from a home in the 3000 block of Hyde Road Wednesday afternoon.
Someone damaged a woman’s car in the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 69 north while she was at work Wednesday.
A man in the 600 block of Winston 8 Ranch Road reported items moved around in his shed Wednesday.
Someone furnished alcohol to a minor in the 100 block of McGaughey Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made 11 arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Sandra Rochelle Lewis, 52, of Nacogdoches, warrants for two counts of forgery of financial instrument; Gambino Marquez Jr., 17, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication, minor in possession of tobacco, failure to identify, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, assault and traffic violations; Terry Lee Colquitt, 38, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while license invalid; Gregory Lomax, 63, of Lufkin, indecency with a child-sexual contact; Mark Quincy Moore, 29, of Nacogdoches, disorderly conduct-threats; Kelly Anne Porter, 44, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana; Pedro Garza Jr., 43, of Pharr, warrants for traffic violations; Chris Dwayne Wesley, 51, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Lea E. Hawkins, 44, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Otis Lynn Mangum, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for displaying expired license plates; and Robert Dwayne Cooper, 54, of Lufkin, public intoxication, and warrants for 12 counts of public intoxication, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and failure to identify.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six other arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Johnathan Mitchell, 35, of Huntington, warrant for sex offender’s duty to register; Joe Allen Rodriguez, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, public intoxication; Meghan Lynn Sutton, 34, of Lufkin, warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity; James Earnest White Jr., 36, of Apple Springs, warrants for three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and failure to maintain financial responsibility; Cortney Dominique Mask, 34, of Kennard, warrant for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person; and Brandon Lee Heaton, 34, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of driving while intoxicated.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Kenneth Dewayne Taylor, 44, of Lufkin, traffic violations; and Tayran Yvanders Charles, 35, of Houston, possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Jail housed 198 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
