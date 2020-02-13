A man reported to Lufkin police Tuesday night that his girlfriend’s cellphone, a Cricket LG, is evil.
The man said the phone may have been tracking him and that he believed it was doing weird things to his brother’s truck while he was on his way to the police department, an incident report from the Lufkin Police Department states.
Upon meeting with an officer, the man said he did not want the phone back and asked the officer to throw it away for him. The phone was placed into evidence.
Deputies arrested Michael Jean Allen, 22, and Guadalupe Torres Jr., 35, both of Lufkin, on charges of criminal mischief in an amount between $150,000 and $300,000 Tuesday evening after arriving to the scene of a burglary at a building on state Highway 103 east.
A friend of a woman assaulted her Tuesday morning.
Someone pulled an electric meter off a building in the 1800 block of East Denman Avenue.
Someone stole a gun from an unlocked vehicle in the 1400 block of Shadybrook Street.
Someone stole a wallet from a vehicle and used the cards in it Tuesday night.
Someone stole a truck stolen from the 4300 block of Harley Golden Road Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Carla Jean Hamilton, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; Robert Curtis Jackson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, open container–driver and traffic violations; Mark Joseph Barnes, 22, of Lufkin, theft; Miguel Angel Mijares, 50, of Lufkin, warrant for a parole violation; Alaina Leanne Vickery, 21, of Huntington, assault and warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of dangerous drug; and Jonathan Oneal Miller, 47, of Lufkin, assault/family violence-impeding breath/circulation, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug and a warrant for no driver’s license.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two other arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Neil Ranji Patel, 40, of Lufkin, two counts of assault/family violence; and Steven Lee Donoho, 25, of New Braunfels, warrant for continuous violation of certain court orders and bond conditions.
The United States Marshals arrested Marco Antonio Gonzalez, 40, of Unk, on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The Diboll Police Department made two arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Gabriel Bryan Morales, 20, of Nacogdoches, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and warrants for possession of marijuana and no driver’s license; and Diamond Coral Zavala, 19, of Spring, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Lavinski Earl Coleman, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on warrants for traffic violations.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Tamika Brinson, 27, of Lufkin, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 229 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
