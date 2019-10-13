Paul L. Lessard, 63, of Lufkin, and Michael E. Wainright, 41, of Hudson, were arrested on charges of possession of narcotics and on warrants in a Chevrolet Silverado around 11 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Atkinson Drive, according to a Lufkin police report.
Lessard was charged with possession of between 4 and 200 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and warrants for five counts of driving with an invalid license, four counts of no insurance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and public intoxication.
Wainright was charged with possession of a controlled substance and had warrants for criminal non-support and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Someone stole a lady’s wallet valued at $20 and $8,000 from a Cadillac ATS parked in the 1100 block of South Timberland Drive around 7 p.m. Friday.
Someone stole an LG Stylo cellphone valued at $175 in the 100 block of Timberland Drive around 9 a.m. Friday.
Someone stole from Walmart Friday afternoon.
A man assaulted his fiancé around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
A woman stole food items in the 700 block of South Timberland Drive between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Friday.
A woman stole clothing and hygiene products from a business in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive between 8 and 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three other arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included Kimberly Lang Harris, 40, of Lufkin, warrant for accident involving $200 worth of damage or more; Kelly Wood, 19, of Lufkin, assault causes bodily injury/family violence; Mark Q. Moore, 29, of Lufkin, criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: David Leroy Kranzler, 55, of Pollok, warrant for driving while intoxicated (third or more); Jerald Jay Cooper, 68, of Houston, warrants for driving with an invalid license, no liability insurance, bail jumping and failure to appear; James Tant, 60, of Lufkin, indecency with a child and bond surrender; John Hardy Armstrong, 67, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Scott Edward Fink, 22, of Lufkin, no driver’s license, expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance; and Airamis Covarrubias, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Jeremy William Sullivan, 25, of Zavalla, on charges of tampering with physical evidence with an intent to impair it, walking with the flow of traffic and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Jail housed 211 inmates as of 2 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.