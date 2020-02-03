LDN Police Reports

Someone pointed a firearm at a woman in the 1800 block of East Denman Avenue following a road rage incident Saturday evening.

Someone opened an account in a woman’s name Saturday.

A woman reported criminal mischief involving a vehicle in the 100 block of Fuller Springs Drive Friday.

The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Cassabdra Elaine Saffer, 27, of Winona, theft; Alexandria Michelle Howard, 31, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; Wesley Eugene Baker, 33, of Huntington, possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated; Augustin Keithoshay Johnson, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, possession of marijuana, no driver’s license and a warrant for no driver’s license; Titus Trey Smith, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana, DWI and no driver’s license; Dale Delton Robinson, 32, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and a warrant for no driver’s license; Donny Grammar, 24, of New Ellenton, South Carolina, evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and forgery of financial instrument; and Rebekah Michelle Clark, age unavailable, of Aiken, South Carolina, possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edgar Gordon Mathews, age unavailable, of Diboll, on a charge of assault/family violence.

The Diboll Police Department arrested Elizabeth Bookman, 27, of Goodrich, on charges of possession of marijuana and DWI with a child under 15.

The Angelina County Jail housed 227 inmates as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

