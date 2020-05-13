A man in the 1000 block of Copeland Street said someone damaged the front driver’s side door lock to his white 2019 Ford pickup and left a Monster energy drink can.
Cody Ross Chapman, 43, was arrested while fishing at the Sandy Creek Boat Ramp on Monday. A sheriff’s deputy made contact with him and a computer check revealed that Chapman had active warrants from Jefferson County for bond forfeiture on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and from Jasper County for failure to appear for a charge of possession of a controlled substance
Someone at the 1000 block of Ellis Avenue said a shed window was broken and a small Craftsman vacuum valued at $50 was stolen.
A woman in the 200 block of House Avenue said she was assaulted around 12:30 p.m.
A Ruger Mini-14 rifle worth $600 was stolen from a white 2016 GMC Canyon pickup in the 1000 block of Crooked Creek Drive.
A woman said someone damaged the hood of her white 2019 Kia Sorento in the 100 block of Timberland Drive.
Deputies attempted to contact the owner of a black wallet that was lost at a place of business on U.S. Highway 69 north.
A woman in the 500 block of Deer Lane said her son was bitten by a neighbor’s dog with which she’s been having ongoing issues. The deputy made contact with the dog’s owners and discussed quarantining procedures for the dog.
A woman in the 100 block of Forest View said someone made fraudulent charges on her credit card.
A woman said a family member who recently moved out of her home in the 300 block of Preston Street came over and got their mail and probably took some of it, too.
A man in the 5500 block of FM 843 said while someone ransacked his home and stole firearms while he was away.
A woman in the 700 block of McCarty Road requested a criminal trespass warning issued for a person for her two properties.
A woman in the 1100 block of Winston 8 Ranch Road said someone violated the protective order she had against him.
A woman said she was assaulted by someone she knew and wishes to pursue charges.
A deputy responded to the 100 block of Weaver Lane, where complainants had reported the poor physical condition of a horse. The horse was fine and had access to food and water. The case was forwarded to Animal Control.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Dezaree Mickens, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of property theft of less than $2,500 with two prior convictions and on warrants for two counts of no driver’s license, two counts of driving with an invalid license, the display of expired license plates and for violating the promise to appear.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four other arrests late Monday or early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Jessica Dawn Hayslip, age unavailable, of Lufkin, failure to identify fugitive/intent to give false information and a warrant for property theft between $100 and $750; Joshua Alan Linton, 29, of Lufkin, warrant for order for surrender/burglary of habitation; Dennis James Gray, 56, of Pollok, warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and bond surrender for the same charge; and Jarod Ray Pee, 28, of Pollok, evading arrest or detention.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Dajune Ray Logan, 49, of Lufkin, on a charge driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Jose Martinez, 39, of Lufkin, on warrants for possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, search or transport and deadly conduct — discharge of a firearm.
The Angelina County Jail housed 193 inmates as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
