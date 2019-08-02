A deputy took a man to the hospital following a request Wednesday afternoon. A short time later, deputies were dispatched to the hospital after the same man reportedly threatened to cut staff and ran out of the hospital. He was located and taken back to the hospital. A mental health facility responded to the incident to evaluate.
A woman in the 500 block of Barfield Road said she got into a physical altercation with a known person about cutting down logs around her property Wednesday.
A woman said her son’s girlfriend assaulted her regarding a child Wednesday.
A woman in the 400 block of Robertson Loop said she and her neighbor got into a verbal altercation about her accidentally backing a U-Hail into the neighbor’s ditch and causing ruts.
A man in the 9000 block of state Highway 103 east said his neighbor’s two dogs were aggressive toward his daughter and son.
Someone reported a possible case of identity theft Wednesday.
Someone broke into a vehicle in the 1000 block of Southwood Drive Wednesday.
Someone stole and cashed a check in the 2000 block of Culverhouse Street Wednesday.
A woman in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive was caught stealing from a store.
A woman in the 500 block of North Timberland Drive said another woman threw a rock at her vehicle Wednesday.
A woman reported fraudulent charges on her debit card Wednesday.
Someone broke into a garage in the 2200 block of Holly Street overnight Thursday.
Someone broke into a vehicle in the 3200 block of South First Street overnight Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Michelle R. Windham, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; Ariaha Cordero, age unavailable, of Lufkin, traffic violations; James Oppenhammer, 50, of Houston, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for theft; and Monika Sahar Pitman, 24, of Lufkin, assault.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Kellie Jean Leach, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Cheryl Marie Franco, 48, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license; Stephanie Lynn Nash, 49, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and Jaden Tremain McCollister, 18, of warrant for possession of marijuana.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Lindsey Marie Harper, 33, of Diboll, possession of a controlled substance; Kenneth Linton Marriott, 46, of Huntington, warrant for theft; and William Tanner Jones, 21, of Pollok, use of vision reducing matter or window.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Amanda Treat, 33, of Huntington, warrant for false report to police officer/law enforcement employee.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Jose Alfredo Rocha, 28, of Columbus, Ohio, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest with vehicle and a warrant for an ICE hold.
The Angelina County Jail housed 229 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
