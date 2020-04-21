Deputies responded to a miniature horse roaming the area around Red Hill and Odell Mills roads. A deputy found and issued a warning to the owner for loose livestock.
A deputy in the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 69 south responded to a loose cow in the roadway. The owner of the cow arrived and took possession of the animal.
A deputy in the 300 block of Jonesville Cemetery Road responded to a couple of loose cows on the roadway. The owner arrived and secured the cows.
A woman in the 4300 block of South First Street said that friends stole her vehicle.
Someone in the 4200 block of Old Union Road said she hadn’t seen her neighbor for about a week. A deputy responded and found the neighbor inside; she said she had fallen. EMS was notified, and she was transported to a local hospital.
A woman in the 3900 block of Cheeseland Road said the mobile home she was selling is missing, and the purchaser cut down several trees and fencing while removing it. Several months ago she also reported the purchaser had made no payment toward the mobile home after making the down payment.
A man in the 1200 block of Porterville Road reported someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole prescription medication and five packs of cigarettes.
A man in the 100 block of Broaddus Street reported his vehicle was damaged during a disturbance with family.
Someone in the 1100 block of Atkinson Drive reported their home was broken into and electronics were stolen.
A report of loud music in the 200 block of Ridgewood Street resulted in the breaking up of a large party. A deputy spoke to the homeowner and advised the gathering was in violation of the current county restrictions.
Someone in the 200 block of Persimmon reported someone stole two vehicles from their driveway. A short time later the vehicles were located, towed and secured for processing.
A woman in the 500 block of Dorsett Road reported a vehicle in front of her residence and three suspects wearing masks stole three of her five-gallon gas tanks and placed them into the bed of a white truck. She yelled at them, and they fled.
Lufkin police and sheriff’s deputies recovered a stolen vehicle that was submerged under water at Kit McConnico Park. The vehicle was recovered, inventoried and towed.
Deputies responded to a verbal disturbance in the 3200 block of Old Diboll Highway between a couple where both appeared intoxicated. The parties were separated.
Lufkin Police Department made 11 arrests over the weekend and early Monday. Arrests and charges include: James Lamar Tinsley, age unavailable, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Ernesto Rodriguez, age unavailable, public intoxication; Jaterrion Tyshun Grant, age unavailable, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a dangerous drug; Ruben Devon Black, age unavailable, failure to identify/giving false or fictitious information; Marsheala Shardae Williams, age unavailable, assault causing bodily injury/family violence; Overlin Hernandez, age unavailable, Class C assault; Eric Medellin, age unavailable, assault causing bodily injury to a family member; Eryk Coleman Holder, 26, warrant for parole violation/assault of family member with prior retaliation and theft of property; Alexis Millennium Nudd, age unavailable, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance; Sean Jose Vasquez, age unavailable, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance; Jacoby Deundra McKinney, age unavailable, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made nine arrests over the weekend and early Monday. Arrests and charges include: Vicente Leonardo Trimble, age unavailable, unlawfully carrying a weapon; Autumn Lynn Thompson, 22, warrant for evading arrest or detention; Travis Scott Mettlen, age unavailable, warrant for interfering with child custody; Paul Bernard Washington, age unavailable, warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled substance; John Arthur Essary, age unavailable, assault causing bodily injury; Harrell Bryant Napier, age unavailable, public intoxication; Marvin Eddie Manar Jr., 47, warrant for assault family violence; James Glenn Ellingburg, 30, public intoxication and a warrant for parole violation; Diedre Ann Dowling, 38, warrants for theft, bail jumping and failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Cody Allen Reppond, age unavailable, criminal trespassing.
The Angelina County Jail housed 192 inmatesas of 7:30 p.m. Monday.
