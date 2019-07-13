A woman said she was scammed out of $540 after calling a number on a pop up ad Thursday.
Someone stole a lawn mower from a shed in the 1100 block of Atkinson Drive Thursday.
A woman said a man assaulted her Thursday.
A man said a family member attacked him Friday morning.
A man reported a possible threat on social media against his children Thursday.
A man said someone in the Houston area made fraudulent charges on his card. A woman also reported fraudulent charges on her card in the Spring area.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Juana Ochoa Muniz, 28, of Lufkin, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Harry Alexis Morales, 36, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Lonnie Riley, 34, of Lufkin, warrant for burglary of a building; Nicholas Drew Corley, 27, of Wells, criminal trespass; Rodgianna Monique Fourney, 24, of Lufkin, warrants for aggravated assault/family violence with a weapon; and Christon D’shawn Jeffries, 25, of Lufkin, warrants for aggravated assault/family violence with a weapon and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Angel Rose Lee, 34, of Diboll, warrant for sexual assault of a child; Scarlet Dawn Gray, 45, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; John Steven Reid, 49, of Lufkin, burglary of habitation and burglary of building; Jacob Dale Rhoden, 30, of Lufkin, warrants for sexual assault and stalking; and Lanesa Diane Wallace, 39, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Hudson Police Department arrested James Weldon Gibson, 36, of Apple Springs, warrants for five counts of theft.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Jonathan Casey Stotesbury, 36, of Zavalla, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Dexter Latell McChristian, 51, of Lufkin, warrant for terroristic threat of family/household.
The Angelina County Jail housed 220 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
