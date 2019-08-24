Someone in the 600 block of Lone Star Road reported concerns about a pig that has been in a cage for a week. Animal Control arrived and found a pot belly pig in a large wire crate. They could not make contact with anyone in the residence.
A complainant in the 300 block of Andrews Lane who reported someone stole an AC unit from a bedroom last week reported that someone broke the window in the same bedroom and attempted to take the AC in the kitchen.
A man in the 1100 block of South Timberland Drive was arrested for unlawful carrying a weapon after he displayed a handgun at the scene of a car crash.
A complainant in the 100 block of North John Redditt Drive reported his vehicle was keyed in a parking lot.
Someone in the 5800 block of FM 328 reported she believes a known person entered her residence and took a couple of items from inside.
Stephen Joe Hammock was arrested for assault in the 6000 block of Glengary Road after a deputy responded to an assault that occurred between husband and wife.
A man in the 700 block of Schuller Street reported that he was assaulted.
A subject in the 100 block of Viking Cove Road attempted to harm himself and was transported to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.
A complainant in the 8700 block of U.S. Highway 69 north reported fraudulent charges were made on his bank account.
Someone in the 5500 block of state Highway 103 east reported multiple tools were stolen at a business.
A man in the 2200 block of South First Street was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic warrant.
Someone in the 1700 block of North First Street was arrested for unauthorized use of motor vehicle after an officer found the car he was driving reported stolen during a traffic stop.
The Lufkin Police Department made eight arrests late Thursday or early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Akeyah Howard, age unavailable, warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to control speed and four counts of no driver’s license; Demarkus Brown, 28, warrant for silent abusive calls to 911 service; Janice Doggett, 57, warrant for displaying expired license plates; Christopher Nathan Howell, 27, for possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant of illegal dumping; Sondra Gale Galmiche, 54, for possession of a controlled substance; David Paul Currier, 57, warrants for defective head lamps, driving while license invalid, two counts of displaying expired license plates, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving with an expired driver’s license and driving with no license; Francisco Barrios Guerra, 43, resisting arrest/search/transport and public intoxication and warrants for inhumane treatment and walking with the flow of traffic; and Sherry Lou Cook, age unavailable, theft of property.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested made six arrests late Thursday or early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Nikki Hamilton, 24, warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping and failure to appear; Johanna Ross, 48, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants of public intoxication and failure to appear; Shirley Gammons Young, 55, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for theft and driving while license is invalid; Gary Eugene Penton, 45, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia; Stephen Joe Hammock, 60, assault and family violence; Danny Lynn Kurvin, age unavailable, for failing to register as a sex offender.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Thomas Earl Smith, 49, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant of driving while license is invalid.
Another agency arrested Zelmer Andre Hagler, 35, on a warrant for theft of property.
The Angelina County Jail housed 218 as of 5 p.m. Friday.
