LDN Police Reports

Someone keeps calling a man, his spouse and his work phone, and won’t stop. Investigators are looking into the harassment.

Someone assaulted a family member recently.

A man said he heard shooting on Sunday and found a bullet hole on the side of his house.

A man paid half of what he owed someone for work on his vehicle, and hasn’t been able to make contact with the person he employed.

Someone assaulted a woman and took her money, cellphone and vehicle on Tuesday.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault.

Someone caused significant damage to a church bus and took its battery in the 4300 block of state Highway 103 west Tuesday.

A man said he provided his bank account information to a man who said he was going to refund a portion of what he had paid for computer repairs. The suspect said he deposited too much and requested the man buy gift cards in exchange.

Two dogs attacked and bit a child in the 1300 block of Walker Road on Tuesday.

A deputy responded to an apparent shooting. It was determined it occurred elsewhere than from the original call, and the subject refused to provide information. No injuries were noted.

Someone stole a gun from a home in the 4100 block of FM 2251 on Tuesday.

A man damaged his mother’s vehicle on Tuesday.

Someone is continually threatening a woman.

The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Sentwilia Ellis, 41, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Roger Helton, 61, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Dustin Wayne Scroggins, 24, of Lufkin, warrants for three counts of public intoxication, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear; Donald Alan Ellis, 31, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; and Larry Vernon Carswell, 52, of Lufkin, walking with flow of traffic.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: John Steven Reid, 49, of Lufkin, warrant for burglary of habitation; Mathew Dwayne Barnett, 30, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; and Bryan Robert Flowers, 34, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, burglary of habitation and deadly conduct.

The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Keenan Jerome Atilee, age unavailable, of Spring, possession of marijuana; and Jason Brent Windham, 36, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations.

The Zavalla Police Department arrested Thomas Earl Smith, 49, of Huntington, on a warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

The Diboll Police Department arrested Andrew Kevin Cortes, age unavailable, of Diboll, on a charge of possession of marijuana.

The Angelina County Jail housed 195 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

