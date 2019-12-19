Someone keeps calling a man, his spouse and his work phone, and won’t stop. Investigators are looking into the harassment.
Someone assaulted a family member recently.
A man said he heard shooting on Sunday and found a bullet hole on the side of his house.
A man paid half of what he owed someone for work on his vehicle, and hasn’t been able to make contact with the person he employed.
Someone assaulted a woman and took her money, cellphone and vehicle on Tuesday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault.
Someone caused significant damage to a church bus and took its battery in the 4300 block of state Highway 103 west Tuesday.
A man said he provided his bank account information to a man who said he was going to refund a portion of what he had paid for computer repairs. The suspect said he deposited too much and requested the man buy gift cards in exchange.
Two dogs attacked and bit a child in the 1300 block of Walker Road on Tuesday.
A deputy responded to an apparent shooting. It was determined it occurred elsewhere than from the original call, and the subject refused to provide information. No injuries were noted.
Someone stole a gun from a home in the 4100 block of FM 2251 on Tuesday.
A man damaged his mother’s vehicle on Tuesday.
Someone is continually threatening a woman.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Sentwilia Ellis, 41, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Roger Helton, 61, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Dustin Wayne Scroggins, 24, of Lufkin, warrants for three counts of public intoxication, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear; Donald Alan Ellis, 31, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; and Larry Vernon Carswell, 52, of Lufkin, walking with flow of traffic.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: John Steven Reid, 49, of Lufkin, warrant for burglary of habitation; Mathew Dwayne Barnett, 30, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; and Bryan Robert Flowers, 34, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, burglary of habitation and deadly conduct.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Keenan Jerome Atilee, age unavailable, of Spring, possession of marijuana; and Jason Brent Windham, 36, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Thomas Earl Smith, 49, of Huntington, on a warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Andrew Kevin Cortes, age unavailable, of Diboll, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Jail housed 195 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
