A deputy responded to a report of a missing person Tuesday. OnStar located the missing person and their vehicle in Walker County. The deputy coordinated with the person’s family for a safe return.
A man exposed himself to a woman as she drove by a home in the 1400 block of Neal Road Tuesday.
Two dogs keep tearing into a woman’s trash in the 800 block of Herman Nerren Road.
A suspicious vehicle with a couple inside in the 200 block of Robinson Lane left the scene as someone else approached.
A known person trespassed on a man’s property in the 10000 block of FM 326 twice Tuesday.
A dog attacked a man in the 500 block of Tower Lane Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made eight arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Edgar Gomez, 18, of Nacogdoches, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of dangerous drugs; Lakenya Tanelra McDaniel, 45, of Lufkin unlawful possession of a firearm and warrants for tampering with government records, two counts of failure to appear, public intoxication and traffic violations; Alexa Simmons, age unavailable, of Lufkin, traffic violations; Brandon Lolo Smith, 33, of Lufkin, burglary of a habitation; Jose Alberto Ruiz, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; Robert Montgomery, age and hometown unavailable, public intoxication; Robert Dwayne Cooper, age unavailable, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for 16 counts of public intoxication, two counts of failure to identify, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft; and Jake Ramsey Byrum, 33, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of public intoxication, two counts of theft and two counts of walking with the flow of traffic.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Gilbert Naylor Sanders, 58, of Huntington, assault by threat; Sara Isabelle Carter, 25, of Pollok, assault by threat; Reiane Nichelle Burton, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for theft and no insurance; Nathan James Harris, age unavailable, of Katy, warrant for possession of marijuana; and Thomas Gregory Ramos Jr., 43, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Constable Precinct 1 made two arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Anthony Nathan Blake, age unavailable, of Lufkin, traffic violations and warrants for assault/family violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and no driver’s license; and Rashida Oleta Freeman, age unavailable, of Lufkin, traffic violations and warrants for traffic violations.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Lonie Frank Harrison, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
The Hudson Police Department arrested William James Seay, 44, of Lufkin, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 225 inmates as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
