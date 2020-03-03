Someone found a bag with narcotics in the 2900 block of FM 2108 Sunday afternoon.
A deputy responded to the 3400 block of FM 1818 for a disturbance between neighbors Sunday afternoon regarding property.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of Joe Ellen Road for a disturbance between a couple Sunday afternoon.
Someone stole a woman’s bag and purse in the 300 block of Spring Branch Drive Sunday morning.
Someone stole multiple items from a home that is being remodeled in the 10000 block of state Highway 103 east. Remodeled walls and floors are among the stolen items.
A deputy responded to the 400 block of Barge Road for a disturbance between a mother and daughter Sunday morning. The daughter received a criminal trespass warning.
Someone took the screens off two windows and the two windows laying in the front yard of a home in the 200 block of Edgewood Circle Sunday morning.
A known person in the 4100 block of Oakwood pushed a man Saturday evening.
A woman stole political signs from a man’s yard in the 300 block of Casper’s Cove Road Saturday. A deputy spoke with the woman and issued a criminal trespass warning to her. The woman also requested a criminal trespass warning on the man as well.
A dog bit a man in the 900 block of Allentown Saturday afternoon.
A known person assaulted a woman last Friday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a sexual assault of a child.
A woman’s relative held a party at the woman’s home in the 1200 block of Clay Plant Road and started a bonfire that caused damages to vehicles last Friday.
Someone stole a gas stove from under a carport in the 1000 block of Garrison Drive last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Daniel Kenny Lopez, age unavailable, of Diboll, theft.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Jerry Dewayne Holcombe, 39, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and Steven Carroll Frusha, 33, of Lufkin, warrant for theft.
The Angelina County Constable Pct. 2 arrested Jesus Arbol Taza, 38, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Roger Lanard Mikel, age unavailable, of Houston, unlawfully possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Jail housed 222 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
