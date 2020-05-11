LDN Police Reports

A woman used bricks to break and damage windows in another woman’s home in the 900 block of O’Quinn Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday after they got into an argument over hair.

———

Two females fought inside of H-E-B around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

———

Someone tried to steal $28 worth of clothing from a business in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

———

Someone broke into a barber shop in the 1200 block of South Chestnut Street with a tire iron and stole $525 worth of Andis clippers and trimmers around 2 p.m. Saturday.

———

A woman tried to steal $60 worth of cosmetics and $56 worth of clothes from Walmart around 2 p.m. Saturday.

———

A man broke into his sister’s apartment and then assaulted her when she returned home and told him to leave around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

–——

A man punched his girlfriend around 4 p.m. Sunday.

———

None of the agencies in Angelina County reported any arrests late Saturday or early Sunday.

———

The Angelina County Jail housed 194 inmates as of 8 p.m. Sunday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

Recommended for you