A woman used bricks to break and damage windows in another woman’s home in the 900 block of O’Quinn Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday after they got into an argument over hair.
———
Two females fought inside of H-E-B around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.
———
Someone tried to steal $28 worth of clothing from a business in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
———
Someone broke into a barber shop in the 1200 block of South Chestnut Street with a tire iron and stole $525 worth of Andis clippers and trimmers around 2 p.m. Saturday.
———
A woman tried to steal $60 worth of cosmetics and $56 worth of clothes from Walmart around 2 p.m. Saturday.
———
A man broke into his sister’s apartment and then assaulted her when she returned home and told him to leave around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
–——
A man punched his girlfriend around 4 p.m. Sunday.
———
None of the agencies in Angelina County reported any arrests late Saturday or early Sunday.
———
The Angelina County Jail housed 194 inmates as of 8 p.m. Sunday.
