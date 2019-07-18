A man said someone threw something through his bedroom window, then later threw a cinder block through a bathroom window Tuesday.
Someone stole a television and microwave from Walmart Sunday.
A man said he was scammed into giving out his Social Security number Tuesday.
A woman in the 1400 block of Travis Street said someone broke a window at her house Tuesday.
A woman said someone is using her mother’s identifying information Tuesday.
Someone damaged an air conditioning unit at a vacant home in the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue Tuesday.
A man in the 400 block of Casey Road said a dog bit his son Tuesday.
A woman said saw a man sitting on her porch stairs and later found her front door open. The man was given a criminal trespass warning.
Someone stole a deer camera mounted on a tree in the 4400 block of FM 2251 Tuesday.
A woman said she received a letter from the IRS with someone else’s name using her Social Security number Tuesday.
A woman said her daughter and son-in-law got into a physical altercation and the son-in-law hit her vehicle with an object that broke the rear passenger window.
A man argued with his employer about his pay and attempted to get into a fight Tuesday.
A man in the 1300 block of Billy Clark Road reported two donkeys in his hay field Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: James Michael Clay, 53, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and warrants for six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal dumping; Robert Wade Cates, 35, of Lufkin, warrant for continuous violation of court orders and bond conditions; Megan Kahealani Veriato, 18, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; Nimer Alexis Bonilla Jr., 31, of Lufkin, defective head lamps; and Desiree Nicole Wiley, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Ricardo Jermaine Harrison, 38, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal nonsupport; Kimberly Susann Woods, 49, of Lufkin, failure to identify and a warrant for prohibited substance in a correctional facility; Vanessa Leslie McDaniels, 40, of Macon, Georgia, warrant for possession of marijuana; Keithen Tyrae Ford, 26, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, accident involving injury/death and traffic violations; Cassie Shelina Bynum, 36, of Lufkin, traffic violations and warrants for traffic violations; Joseph Scott Bynum, 49, of Lufkin, tampering with evidence and warrants for traffic violations; and Phady Ouk, 39, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal trespass.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made five arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Megan Kahealani Veriato, 18, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; Blake Quinton Edwards, 23, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; Brandon Fontelle Lewis, 37, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Brittany Marie Dyson, 32, of Madisonville, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for traffic violations; and Erik Brandon Hammack, 40, of Huntington, traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 222 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
