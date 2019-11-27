Someone attempted to hot-wire a vehicle in the 4000 block of Ellen Trout Drive on Monday. The vehicle had no battery.
Someone stole guns from a vehicle in the 3100 block of Daniel McCall Drive on Monday.
Someone reported fraudulent checks written on his or her bank account.
Someone stole a bike in the 900 block of Kurth Drive on Monday.
A man shoved his girlfriend’s brother on Monday.
Someone stole mail from a porch in the 500 block of North Bynum Street on Monday.
Someone stole a gun from an unlocked vehicle in the 3500 block of South Medford Drive.
A woman reported fraudulent charges on her credit card on Monday.
Someone dented a vehicle in the 700 block of Weaver Avenue with a metal rod on Monday.
Someone entered a home in the 3100 block of U.S. Highway 69 north without permission on Monday.
Someone took money from a home in the 100 block of Joe Bynum Road on Monday.
A man shoplifted from a store on state Highway 103 east on Monday.
Someone stole a gun from the 100 block of Oak Ridge on Monday.
Two women assaulted a woman on Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Cecilla Gail Battles, age unavailable, of Bronson, public intoxication; Teresa McKinney Scott, 63, hometown unavailable, theft; Samuel Peloquen, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; Devante Lakeith Hulett, 25, of Lufkin, evading arrest and warrants for failure to identify, possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation; Bobby Joe Marze, 56, of Lufkin, warrants for three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of theft, two counts of unlawful possession of firearm by felon and traffic violations; and Sheila Lois Phillips, 49, of Lufkin, warrant for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests late Monday and early Tuesday.
Arrests and charges included: Tucker Womack, 22, of Huntington, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Kevin Chase Wilson, 27, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal mischief; Tristan Aguilar, 17, of Huntington, assault/family violence; Morgan Danielle Comenares, 19, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Clifton Collin-Dakota Smith, 27, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Jonathan Matthew Pigg, 34, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance and expired or no license plate; and Hiram Heath Murray, 34, of Diboll, warrants for bail jumping, failure to appear and traffic violations.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Amber Denise Weatherly, 39, of Huntington, on charges of possession of dangerous drug and possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for a parole violation.
The Angelina County Jail housed 191 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.