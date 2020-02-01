Lufkin police responded to a call about a suspicious backpack in a trash can at the Lufkin Mall near the U.S. Navy Recruiting office Friday morning. A 911 caller said they heard a ticking noise in the trash can coming from the bag. The officer learned it was a weighted work bag and that the sand used to weight it down was slowly leaking, hitting the trash bag and making a sound like a burning fuse.
A dog has been chasing chickens in the 200 block of Westbrook Road Thursday.
A disturbance between a couple in the 100 block of North Forty Circle became physical Thursday morning.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of sexual assault of a child.
Someone stole a wallet from a vehicle and made fraudulent purchases using debit cards in it.
A family member borrowed a woman’s vehicle and never returned it. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was located at a wrecker company. A deputy previously had it towed due to being a traffic hazard.
Someone stole a pack of business checks in the 5600 block of FM 2021 and cashed one on Thursday.
Someone took a woman’s prescription medications in the 5500 block of state Highway 103 east Thursday.
Someone took a pickup that had a toolbox from the 1000 block of Trimble Lane Tuesday.
Someone stole a revolver from a home in the 700 block of Davis Street Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Paul Kennedy Perkins, age unavailable, of Lufkin, traffic violations, along with warrants for traffic violations; Lillian Landry, age and hometown unavailable, failure to identify; Abigail Arguijo, age and hometown unavailable, assault/family violence; Jessica Marie Lawrence, age unavailable, of Lufkin, traffic violations; and Gerald Devonte Lawrence, age unavailable, of Diboll, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made 11 arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Mason Chance Allen, 23, of Pollok, assault/family violence impeding breath/circulation; Yoel Hernandez, age and hometown unavailable, courtesy hold for credit or debit card abuse; Christopher Todd King, age and hometown unavailable, courtesy hold for burglary; Todd Christopher Garrison, age and hometown unavailable, courtesy hold for criminal nonsupport; Charles Randal Dunn, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; Elio Taddia Richard III, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for stalking and criminal nonsupport; Cleveland Casey, 34, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Mark Joseph Barnes, age unavailable, of Lufkin, traffic violations and warrants for traffic violations; Patrick Ryan Ashby, 29, of Huntington, warrant for failure to identify; Jeffery Lynn Johnson, 38, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; and Thomas Earl Smith, 49, of Zavalla, warrants for traffic violations.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Aaliyah Hunt, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a warrant for driving while license invalid.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Edward Wayne Pool, 40, of Lufkin, on a charge of interfering with an emergency call and warrants for open container-driver and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 224 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
