Someone stole batteries from an excavator in the 5000 block of Lotus Lane Tuesday. Someone also burglarized a building at a construction site in the same area and stole a hat, a coffee cup and an air compressor.
Someone stole a trailer from Ross Motorsports on Tuesday.
Someone stole $440 from a friend Tuesday.
A man assaulted his girlfriend Wednesday.
Someone stole several saddles, tacks, a handmade bridle and breast collar with conchos on FM 2251 Tuesday.
A woman reported someone is stalking her.
Someone stole from a family member on Tuesday in the 100 block of Joe Road.
A dog bit a man in the 4800 block of Kingston Street Tuesday.
Someone stole a Playstation and cash from a home in the 100 block of Llano Lane Tuesday.
Someone stole three vehicles from the 11000 block of FM 2021 Tuesday. One of the vehicles was later located.
The Lufkin Police Department made 11 arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Larry Vernon Carswell, 52, of Lufkin, warrant for disorderly conduct-fighting; Donna Isaacks, 38, of Moscow, theft and warrants for violating promise to appear and traffic violations; Kodell Jackson, 43, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and resisting arrest; Rito Ferrel, age unavailable, of Lufkin, traffic violations; Patrick Page, age unavailable, of Bay Springs, possession of drug paraphernalia; Earl Calvin Russaw Jr., 41, of Diboll, warrants for traffic violations; Suzanne Elizabeth Gaskey, 39, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for public intoxication and failure to appear; Christopher Lee Dorsey, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Tommy Lorenzo Williams, age unavailable, of Killeen, assault/family violence and a warrant for a parole violation; Marquise Jerone Lightsey, 28, of Lufkin, theft and a warrant for public intoxication; and Orlandos Wiley, 50, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, assault/family violence, failure to identify, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Kristina Jean Moak, 28, of Lufkin, warrant for evading arrest with vehicle; Jason Lee Vardeman, 48, of Lufkin, warrant for obstruction or retaliation; Joe Benny Tubbs, 47, of Lufkin, warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and Caleb Girder, 19, of Lufkin, bench warrant.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Melissa Kaylie Clifton, 47, of Houston, warrant for driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 190 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
