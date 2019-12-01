A woman reported criminal mischief to police after someone damaged her Nissan Altima in the 1900 block of Hill Street between midnight and 9 a.m. Friday. The cost of the damaged was estimated to be between $100 and $750.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Michael Eric Rodriguez, 26, of Lufkin after he crashed his GMC Silverado and was found to have several traffic warrants and K2 in his possession in the 500 block of North Timberland Drive Friday.
Someone damaged a window at a residence in the 1700 block of East Lufkin Avenue between 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.
Someone was caught stealing items from Walmart Friday.
A man was assaulted by his child’s mother in the 1600 block of Keltys Street Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Marcus Servin, 23, of Lufkin on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia after finding a glass pipe in his Cadillac Deville in the 1600 block of South Chestnut Street Friday.
Someone stole a TV from a home in the 1700 block of Allendale Drive between midnight Tuesday and 7 p.m. Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested James Michael Holeman, 38, of Lufkin and Joseph Lee Holeman, 39, of The Woodlands on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession marijuana after being stopped in a Ford F150 in the 1300 block of North Medford Drive Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six other arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Robert James Clayton, 41, of Spring, warrants for no license plate light, no insurance, an expired driver’s license, no driver’s license, defective stop lamps and expired license plates; Marquez Gambino, 17, of Lufkin, warrant for burglary of a habitation; Judith Yolanda Garcia, 32, hometown unavailable, assault/family violence; Brooke Allison Carroll, 40, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Danny Lee Davison, 36, of Diboll, warrants for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug; and Jerrald Eugene Moreland, 34, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence and parking facing traffic.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Jeremy Dade Johnson, 41, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; Dustin Lee Ford, age unavailable, of Pollok, assault; Jessica Jones, age unavailable, of Apple Springs, driving while intoxicated and a warrant for no driver’s license; and Mary Louise Bryan, 36, of Huntington, warrant for criminal mischief.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Jeremy Dewayne Cotton, 30, of San Augustine; on a charge of driving while intoxicated Saturday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: R’Tabious Mortele Jackson, 32, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Michael Eugene Bunting, 44, hometown unavailable, three charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, failure to identify fugitive/intent to give false information, two warrants for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, two warrants for possession of a controlled substance, one warrant for possession of marijuana and one warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; and Byrise D. Freeman, 58, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 198 inmates as 7:00 p.m. Saturday.
