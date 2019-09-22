LDN Police Reports

Someone performed an act of criminal mischief resulting in damages between $2,500 and $30,000 at a local business in the 1400 block of North Raguet Street between 5 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Someone used a man’s debit card information without his permission in the 400 block of College Drive between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday.

Someone stole a man’s belongings, valued between $100 and $750, from his residence in the 2100 block of Holly Street Friday.

The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Chaikovsky Monte Swint, 42, of Lufkin, warrant for no driver’s license; Wesley Paul Finley, 20, of Diboll, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with an invalid license; Courtney Blake Scott, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana; Juan Manuel Rojas Jr., 49, of Lufkin, assault; Shelton Klevon Glenn, 44, of Lufkin, resisting arrest and public intoxication; Shelia Denise Jarboe, age unavailable, of Lufkin, two warrants for public intoxication and one warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; and Rachel Lynn Callis, 40, of Nacogdoches, warrants for not wearing a seatbelt and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Kathy Nadine Dixon, 53, of Hudson, warrant for falsification of drug test results; Wendell Jerrade Smith, 30, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of marijuana, bail jumping/failure to appear, no driver’s license, running a stop sign, no insurance, displaying expired license plates and possession of drug paraphernalia; Fermin Avila Jr., 36, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; and Nathan Odell Mumphrey, 41, of Lufkin, two warrants for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

The Diboll Police Department arrested James Carl Phillips Jr., age unavailable, of Livingston, Saturday on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

The Angelina County Jail housed 205 inmates as 4 p.m. Saturday.

