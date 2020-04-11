Lufkin police arrested Blake Q. Edwards, 24, of Lufkin, on a charge of criminal trespass Thursday morning in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive. Once at the jail, he attempted to discard his methamphetamine, according to a police report.
Someone burglarized a woman’s house in the 1300 block of Slack Street around 6 a.m. Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Tiffany Hall Lauderdale, 38, of Lufkin, on a charge of assault/family violence.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Joel Sheldon Pitre, age unavailable, of Welsh, Louisiana, on a charge of public intoxication.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Keelan Dre’Anthony Larue, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of less than two ounces of marijuana; and Shequann Flemons, 19, of Lufkin, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and possession of between one and four grams of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sergio Escobedo Delacruz, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
The Precinct 1 Constable arrested Taurus Trevion Roberson, 26, of Lufkin, on charges of possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, no driver’s license and four warrants from Smith County for credit or debit card abuse.
The Angelina County Jail housed 186 inmates as of 5:30 p.m. Friday.
