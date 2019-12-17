A woman found bullet holes in an exterior wall of her home Sunday. She named a possible suspect — man whom she recently kicked out of her home.
Lufkin police responded to the 3700 block of Ellen Trout Drive Sunday evening following a report of two white males cutting the chains off a trailer with an axe. The trailer had a motorcycle loaded on it.
Someone made unauthorized charges on a debit card.
Someone stole money from a man’s wallet in the 1100 block of North Timberland Drive Sunday.
A man assaulted a woman Saturday night.
Someone stole jewelry, a gun and DVDs from a home in the 200 block of Karen Drive Sunday.
A man tried to hit a member of his family and pulled her out of bed Sunday night.
Two men held a woman down and injected her with narcotics Sunday night.
A driver brandished a pistol at another driver on state Highway 94 Sunday afternoon. The vehicle and driver were later located in another county.
A man assaulted his spouse Sunday afternoon.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault of a child.
Someone stole a travel trailer in the 300 block of Caldwell Sunday morning.
Someone shot inside a home into a bedroom Saturday.
A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 5300 block of U.S. Highway 69 north Saturday morning.
Someone left several dents and two broken windows into a mobile home in the 100 block of Bobbitt Road Saturday.
Someone pulled a knife on a man during a verbal altercation Saturday afternoon.
Someone stole mail from a home in the 6700 block of U.S. 59 North Saturday.
Someone assaulted a man Saturday night.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault.
A woman found fraudulent charges on her bank account last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Christopher Mark Phillips, 36, of Apple Springs, warrants for traffic violations; Jermaine Kirklen, 37, of Lufkin, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence; and Audra Francee Ward, 65, Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Travis Walter Lilley, 31, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; David Wayne Marquardt, 52, of Huntington, violation of court orders or bond conditions; and Peyton Parks Carrols, 30, of Huntington, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Gumercindo Rodriguez Vargas, 41, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Constable Pct. 1 arrested Jeannie Kay Wilson, 73, of Lufkin, driving while license invalid and warrants for two counts of failure to appear, assault and traffic violations.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Martin Alejandro Solis, 24, of Lufkin, open container – driver, traffic violations and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 194 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
