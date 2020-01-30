Someone reported a black cow with a yellow ear tag was out on state Highway 63. A deputy was unable to locate the cow. In a separate incident, someone reported a missing black Angus cow in the 9300 block of FM 326 Tuesday morning.
A woman said it looked as if someone had attempted to dig up her mailbox in the 11000 block of state Highway 103 east Tuesday afternoon. A deputy observed what appeared to be signs of an animal digging there and noted it appeared to be where the trash can is placed for pickup.
Someone stole several items from a building in the 3000 block of FM 1669 Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Autrie Jlon McGrew, 62, of Diboll, driving while intoxicated with child passenger; and George Cantu, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made nine arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Michael Dwayne Hill, 52, of Huntington, warrant for a parole violation; Brandon Scott Bonner, 35, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence and burglary of vehicle; James Allen Hunt, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, public intoxication and traffic violations; Holly Marie Horton, 50, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and traffic violations; Ja’colby Malik Sharp, 20, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence; Zaccheuas Albro, 18, of Diboll, warrant for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information; Robert Lee Tyler, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of marijuana, bail jumping and failure to appear; Darryl Weaver, 18, of Burke, warrant for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information; and Jerome Renard Allen, 51, of Pollok, driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 230 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
