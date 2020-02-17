Someone stole Converse shoes valued at $40 from Academy Saturday.
A man came back to a property where he had previously received a criminal trespass warrant and assaulted a family member with a Frost knife in the 2300 block of Tulane Drive Saturday.
Someone damaged the rear window, valued at $250, of a burgundy 2009 Ford Explorer at a residence in the 900 block of Sayers Street Saturday.
Someone in a beige 2004 Nissan Frontier truck stole cigarettes from a Pilot store in the 1900 block of East Denman Avenue Sunday.
Someone said they heard shots fired and then a 9mm shell casing was found in the 300 block of South John Redditt Drive Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department made eight other arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Brandon Phillip Logan, 27, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence and criminal trespass; Stephen Lynn Bebee, 30, of Zavalla, theft; Abigail Romero, 28, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated and a warrant for unsafe lane change; Roel Rajo, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Tyrone Keith Sias Jr., 22, of Diboll, possession of marijuana; Caleb Girdler, 19, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; Gabino Marquez Jr., 18, of Lufkin, failure to identify fugitive/intent to give false information and a warrant for disorderly conduct; and Eddie Ray Coutee, 51, of Beaumont, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shane Marcus Garrett, 32, of Diboll, on charges of public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana Sunday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Brandon Neal Elliott, 35, of Lufkin, three charges of possession of a substance in penalty group three; and Mia Faye Williams, 20, of Diboll, DWI.
The Precinct 1 Constable’s Office arrested Michael Anthony Wilson, 61, of Houston, on a warrant for parole violation Saturday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 232 inmates as of 12:40 p.m. Sunday.
