Jake Byrum, 32, of Lufkin, was arrested after allegedly passing a counterfeit bill at the Frank Avenue Sonic while knowing the bill was counterfeit, according to a police report.
Someone stole both license plates from a Toyota Tacoma parked in the 500 block of Willow Bend between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.
Someone stole a Fausti Caledon 20-gauge shotgun valued at $1,300 and a camouflage CenterPoint Crossbows AXCS185CK crossbow valued at $500 from a building in the 400 block of Brentwood Drive between midnight Sept. 28 and 6:30 a.m. Friday.
Someone stole money orders around 3 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South John Redditt Drive.
Someone stole an $80 weed trimmer and a $140 mower from a home in the 800 block of Feagin Drive around 4:15 p.m. Friday.
Orlando Outerbridge, 48, of Lufkin, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated (second) and warrants for no insurance and expired license plates after he allegedly caused an accident involving damage and fled the scene on foot around 4:20 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Bremond Avenue, according to a Lufkin police report.
Someone stole an Ozark Trail backpack valued at $40 around 6 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive. The backpack was later recovered by Walmart.
Someone committed an act of fraud that was reported around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Timberland Drive.
The Lufkin Police Department made eight arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Jose Hernandez, 27, of Lufkin, warrants for false report to a police officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to drive in a single lane, speeding and driving with an invalid license; Lesley A. Teutsch, age unavailable, of Diboll, possession of a dangerous drug, two charges of possession of a controlled substance and two charges of possession of drug paraphernalia; Samuel Benton Peloquen Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and two charges of possession of drug paraphernalia; Jimmy Joe Saenz, 39, of Lufkin, warrant for parole violation; William Shea Holeman, 26, of Lufkin, warrants for displaying expired license plates, no driver’s license and disorderly conduct; Jairo DeJesus Ramirez, 21, of Lufkin, warrant for harassment; Tyler Todd Mezger, 24, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication; and Levi Lyndell Duncan, 35, of Zavalla, warrant for theft.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: David Leroy Kranzler, 55, of Pollok, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Robert Brumble, 58, of Huntington, warrant for boating while intoxicated; Morgan Ann Lilly, 34, of Lufkin, violation of a protective order; Asencion Caldera, 38, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, search or transport; and Chassidy Marie Darsi, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication.
The City of Huntington arrested Jaden McCollister Tremain, 19, of Lufkin, Friday on a warrant for sexual assault.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Daniel Wayne McCoy, 43, of Dallas, Saturday on two warrants for criminal nonsupport.
The Diboll Police Department made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Amethyst Carter, 43, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of marijuana, displaying expired license plates, no driver’s license, no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Efren Francisco Crisanto, 21, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and interfering with emergency request for assistance; and Juana Enriquez Olvera, age unavailable, of Diboll, warrants for failure to appear and disorderly conduct.
The Angelina County Jail housed 204 inmates as of noon Saturday.
