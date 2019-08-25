Someone lost a furry pink bag containing shoes, sandals, medicine, makeup and a makeup bag, valued at $30, in the 2700 block of South Medford Drive Friday.
Someone stole a man’s identity and wrote fraudulent checks in his name in the 500 block of Willow Oak Drive between midnight April 16 and 1 p.m. Friday.
A woman had fraudulent charges on her debit card in the 1800 block of West Frank Avenue between 5:45 p.m. Aug. 19 and 1:15 p.m. Friday.
Someone found a black Apple iPhone X, valued at $1,000, in the 1800 block of East Denman Avenue.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Sherry L. Cook, 52, of Hemphill, on charges of stealing an Eastport backpack valued at $14, as well as a T-shirt, a scrub shirt, two pairs of children’s boots, two pairs of children’s shoes and one pair of socks, with a total value of $90, from Walmart Friday.
Two women walked out of a restaurant without paying for their meal and drove away in a Hyundai Elantra in the 300 block of South Timberland Drive Friday.
A man said someone fired at least two shots at him when he was in the driveway of his apartment Friday. There were two Sig Sauer Super +P .38 shell casings found and a Ford Fiesta had $500 worth of damage from a bullet.
Someone reported assault/family violence with a terroristic threat Saturday.
A driver was ticketed for possession of drug paraphernalia related to marijuana following a suspicious vehicle check in the 4600 block of South Medford Drive Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four other arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Clinton Durham, Jr., 47, of Lufkin, one warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and two warrants for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone; Vicente Montevillos Hernandez, 44, of Lufkin, two warrants for assault and two warrants for public intoxication; Keyshaun Deangelo Chatman, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for theft of services; and Sean Jose Vasquez, 21, of Lufkin, warrants for no driver’s license, no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Demetrius Ontonio Brown, 26, of Diboll, warrant for assault/family violence by impeding breathing/circulation; James Belmont, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana; David Edward Glawson, 18, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance; and Reagan Kale Bowman, age unavailable, of Grapeland, driving while intoxicated.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested John Melvin Winston, age unavailable, of Indianapolis, Saturday for possession of marijuana.
The Diboll Police Department made two arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Earl Howell, 20, of Corrigan, one charge of possession of marijuana, two charges of possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for possession of marijuana; and Todd Alexander Bryson, 24, of Gastonia, possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Jail housed 221 inmates as 5 p.m. Saturday.
