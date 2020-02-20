Someone said her ex-husband was trespassing at her residence and refused to leave. After a search inside the residence, Terrance Sashoune Pope, 36, was located and arrested.
A complainant said he heard a gunshot Tuesday night and found a bullet hole and bullet inside his residence Wednesday morning.
A woman said several fraudulent charges were made on her bank account.
Someone said a disturbance between a couple had turned physical. Upon arrival, deputies saw that both parties were already separated and both had sustained minor injuries.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Jeremiah Isaiah McFarland, 19, warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child; Tonedrick Alejandro Evans, 29, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, parking facing traffic and leaving the scene of an accident/vehicle damage; Maurice Wyatt, 53, assault causing bodily injury and warrants for no insurance and no driver’s license; and Carolina Roussell, age unavailable, driving without a driver’s license, no insurance and failure to control speed.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Terrance Sashoune Pope, 36, warrant for failure to identify/fugitive intent to give false information, no insurance, running stop sign, driving while license invalid, speeding, two counts of no driver’s license and two counts of theft of property; Ashley Nichole Parks, 32, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Steven Miles Thompson, 48, warrant for judgment/theft by check; and Christopher Michael Griffin, age unavailable, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Shawnta Bernice Bey, 37, on a warrant for evading arrest or detention.
The Angelina County Jail housed 224 inmates as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
