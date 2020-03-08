The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Turner, 36, and Courtney Parish, 27, on outstanding warrants for child endangerment Friday.
Child Protective Services and sheriff’s office investigators found evidence that Parish and Turner had been punishing two children by placing them in a small cage for long periods of time, a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said. The children referred to the cage as a jail cell and told investigators they were only fed two pieces of bread and water while in jail.
While serving the warrants, deputies found methamphetamine in Parish’s possession, leading to another felony charge, according to the post.
The Lufkin Police Department made 10 arrests late Friday and early Saturday.
Arrests and charges included: Jesus Garcia III, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication and the possession of a controlled substance; Dexter Latell McChristian, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for five counts of no driver’s license, two counts of the display of expired license plates and two counts of no insurance; Andre Allen Mudd, 26, of Lufkin, warrant from Brazoria County for possession of marijuana; Jordan Wright, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of between one and four grams of a controlled substance and between three and 28 grams of another controlled substance and warrants for two counts of theft, theft from Nacogdoches county and no driver’s license; Juan Xavier Silva Jr., age unavailable, of Diboll, theft; Misty Gayle Mckelvey, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault causing bodily injury to a date/family/household member; Kahil Gibran Smith, 34, of Lufkin, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; Travis Aron Thornton, 27, of Lufkin, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle; Terrance Delrick Williams, 39, of Lufkin, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of between four and 200 grams of a controlled substance and warrants for five counts of public intoxication, failure to appear, failure to yield and public intoxication; and Christopher Allen Johnson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Jeffery Keith Conaway, 48, of Lufkin, warrant from Anderson County for DWI and open container (third or more); Robert Brumble, 59, of Huntington, warrant for boating while intoxicated (third or more); Jeremy Dade Johnson, 42, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; Thomas Earl Smith, 49, of Zavalla, warrant for wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured registration insignia; Joshua Lee Turner, 36, of Lufkin, warrant for abandoning or endangering a child; and Courtney Danyelle Parish, 27, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for abandoning, endangering a child or criminal negligence.
The Angelina County Jail housed 243 inmates as 2 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.