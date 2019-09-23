The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Deanna Lee Ebarb, 39, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; Patrick Keith Richard, 40, of Lufkin, displaying expired license plates and no insurance; Travoskey Ramone Garrett, 27, of Houston, evading arrest and two warrants for speeding; Shelia Denise Jarboe, age unavailable, of Spring, public intoxication; Joshua Darrell Ogden, 37, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Jake Ramsey Byrum, 32, of Lufkin, two warrants for theft, two warrants for public intoxication and one warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; and Natalie Stump, 36, of Lufkin, three warrants for no driver’s license and one warrant for theft.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Allen Crawford, 35, of Lufkin, Saturday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Noah Cryan, 37, of Huntington, Sunday on a charge of public intoxication.
The Angelina County Jail housed 207 inmates as 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
