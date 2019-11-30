Angela N. Davidson, 31, was arrested in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive for striking a police officer in the arm and attempting to flee during a disturbance.
Evan A. Miles, 20, and Kyjuan Utley, 18, were arrested in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive for shoplifting at a local store.
A complainant in the 1600 block of East Denman Avenue reported that someone pointed a gun at them during a disturbance.
A complainant in the 2000 block of Cairo Street reported the front windshield of their vehicle broken with a brick while it was parked in their front yard.
Someone in the 100 Parkview Circle reported a man stole his wallet from a residence he was visiting.
Someone in the 700 block of North Second Street reported dating violence.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Kyjuan Utley, age unavailable, theft of property; Evan Alan Miles, age unavailable, theft of property; Angela Nicole Davidson, age unavailable, assault against a public servant, evading arrest and warrants for bond forfeiture and assault/family violence; Jake Ramsey Byrum, age unavailable, crossing not at a crosswalk; Michael Eric Rodriguez, 26, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid, failure to drive in a single lane and on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to control speed and theft.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: John Wayne Putnam, age unavailable, for assault/family violence; Mario Zavala Jr., 29, for criminal mischief; Amanda Lorentz, 32, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance; Brittany Evon Dixon, 28, public intoxication; Ignacio Rios Jr., 38, assault causing bodily injury/family violence and resisting arrest/search/transport.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Angel Mireles, 27, on warrant for possession of a controlled substance and bail jumping/failure to appear; and Iram Chacon, 34, on warrants for no registration, operation of vehicle with wrong license plate, three counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility and six counts of no driver’s license.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Oscar Alejandro Soria-Lopez, age unavailable, driving while intoxicated and a warrant for driving while intoxicated; and Morris Edward Thomas, age unavailable, on a warrant for aggravated assault of date/family/house with weapon.
The Precinct 1 Constable’s Office arrested Twynceola Vichelle Johnson, age unavailable, driving while license invalid and on warrants for driving while license invalid, displaying expired license plates, expired driver’s license, two counts of no driver’s license and three counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.
The Angelina County Jail housed 195 as of 8 p.m. Friday.
