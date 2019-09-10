A man said a thief took his lawn equipment and hot tub from the 900 block of Edgewood Circle on Friday.
Someone stole a television from a home in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane over the weekend.
A man assaulted his ex-wife.
A man assaulted his ex-girlfriend.
A man assaulted his girlfriend.
A thief used a woman’s Lone Star Card at HEB on Sunday.
A thief made unauthorized charges on a woman’s credit card on Sunday.
Someone borrowed a woman’s vehicle in the 600 block of Duncan Slough Road and never returned it.
A man who ran over a mailbox in the 400 block of Evans Gann Road on Sunday said he lost control of his vehicle.
A deputy spoke with a cat bite victim at the hospital on Saturday.
An assault victim refused to give a deputy any information on the incident or to pursue charges on Saturday.
A man said a family member made numerous unauthorized charges on his mother’s checking account on Saturday.
A man assaulted his ex-girlfriend on Friday.
Someone called the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office concerned about a horse tied to a gas meter in the 100 block of Virginia Road. The officer notified a family member of the horse’s owner, who said the horse will be moved.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Tracey Lee Colquitt, 43, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; and Jesus Flores, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Edward Anthony Neveu, 19, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and running a stop sign; Raul Garrido Rios Jr., 21, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance; and Nicholas Emilio Flores, 23, of Corrigan, warrant for terroristic threat impairing public/governmental service.
The Angelina County Jail housed 191 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
