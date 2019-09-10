LDN Police Reports

A man said a thief took his lawn equipment and hot tub from the 900 block of Edgewood Circle on Friday.

Someone stole a television from a home in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane over the weekend.

A man assaulted his ex-wife.

A man assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

A man assaulted his girlfriend.

A thief used a woman’s Lone Star Card at HEB on Sunday.

A thief made unauthorized charges on a woman’s credit card on Sunday.

Someone borrowed a woman’s vehicle in the 600 block of Duncan Slough Road and never returned it.

A man who ran over a mailbox in the 400 block of Evans Gann Road on Sunday said he lost control of his vehicle.

A deputy spoke with a cat bite victim at the hospital on Saturday.

An assault victim refused to give a deputy any information on the incident or to pursue charges on Saturday.

A man said a family member made numerous unauthorized charges on his mother’s checking account on Saturday.

A man assaulted his ex-girlfriend on Friday.

Someone called the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office concerned about a horse tied to a gas meter in the 100 block of Virginia Road. The officer notified a family member of the horse’s owner, who said the horse will be moved.

The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Tracey Lee Colquitt, 43, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; and Jesus Flores, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Edward Anthony Neveu, 19, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and running a stop sign; Raul Garrido Rios Jr., 21, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance; and Nicholas Emilio Flores, 23, of Corrigan, warrant for terroristic threat impairing public/governmental service.

The Angelina County Jail housed 191 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

