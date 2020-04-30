Lufkin police arrested Joshua Tyer, 32, of Alto, after he reportedly attempted to steal a truck from a parking lot in the 1800 block of West Frank Avenue.
Police received a call about a man in the lot checking vehicle door handles. The truck owner told officers he noticed his truck move in the parking lot, and he saw a man he later identified as Tyer exit his truck and walk down West Frank Avenue. He said he thought the man left the truck because he did not know how to drive it. The man also found a blood pressure cuff in the seat that did not belong to him.
A juvenile in the 1000 block of Scotty Beard Road was found after a deputy responded to a complaint that the child had left the residence without permission.
Deputies arrested Albert Williams, 28, after responding to a report of criminal trespass in progress in the 3600 block of Benton Drive.
Lufkin police arrested Marquise Lightsey, 29, of Lufkin, in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive on a charge of criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fishing equipment was reported stolen from a boat in the 4500 block of South Medford Drive.
Angelina County Animal Control responded to a residence near Cozy Cove to check on the welfare of a couple of dogs after receiving a report they did not have food, water or shelter. An officer spoke to the dog’s owner and determined both dogs were well maintained.
Deputies responded to a possible theft in the 600 block of Havard Drive. After speaking to everyone, they determined it was a civil matter.
A man in the 4900 Southwood Drive said his truck was stolen from a wrecker yard.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges include: Xavier Monte Gardner, 30, warrant for parole violation and assault family/household member with previous conviction; Christopher Lee Glassey, 37, warrant for aggravated robbery; Jiakezz Jauan Davis, 19, possession of marijuana and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, criminal trespassing, tampering with identification numbers and burglary of vehicle.
United States Marshals arrested John Ray Durbin, 58, on a warrant for a parole violation.
The Angelina County Jail housed 190 inmates as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
