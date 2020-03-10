LDN Police Reports

A driver of a vehicle on U.S. Highway 59 south pointed a firearm at a woman Sunday afternoon.

A known person intentionally made contact with a man’s vehicle while he was stopped in the middle of the road in the 1500 block of Zed Creek Sunday afternoon.

Someone stole a four-wheeler from the 2300 block of Harley Golden Road Sunday afternoon.

Someone stole money from a wallet in a vehicle in the 1800 block of Cowart Street Sunday.

A known person in the 200 block of Providence Road took several pieces of jewelry on Sunday.

A teenager stole two large coffee creamer containers from a store in the 3300 block of Ted Trout Drive, then ran out and got in his vehicle Sunday morning.

A dog injured another dog in the 200 block of Rocky Street Sunday morning. The injured dog died.

The driver of an SUV that sideswiped a vehicle on Jackson Road threatened someone Sunday morning.

Known persons at a party in the 300 block of Felton Road assaulted someone Saturday night.

A man in the 100 block of Weeks Street assaulted his girlfriend Saturday night.

A dog chased two children in the 600 block of Richardson Road Saturday afternoon.

Someone stole several items from a lake property in the 100 block of Crickett Street Saturday.

Someone stole a pressure washer in the 100 block of Carol Drive Saturday.

Someone stole a television from a home in the 100 block of FM 1818 Saturday.

Someone keeps throwing nails and staples onto a driveway in the 3200 block of FM 2021.

A dog bit a boy in the 2300 block of Gilliland Creek Road last Friday.

Someone shot a dog in the 2400 block of Durant Road last Friday.

Someone stole three guns from a home in the 700 block of Pamela Lane last Friday.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Danny Dewayne Cook, 26, of Vidor, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Shae Breanne Kilgore, 27, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and warrants for violating promise to appear and traffic violations; and David Charles Broaddus Jr., 51, of Huntington, warrants for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

The Diboll Police Department made five arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Ant’wodasia Garrett, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; D’corian Daylion Haywood, 18, of Lufkin, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license; Eurich Robert, age unavailable, of Lufkin, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jarayvjon Runnels, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; and Frank Edgar Cartlidge III, 23, of Cleveland, evading arrest with vehicle and unauthorized use of vehicle.

The United States Marshals arrested Stephen Thomas Slaten, 60, of Lufkin, on a warrant for a parole violation.

The Angelina County Jail housed 227 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

Tags

Recommended for you