A driver of a vehicle on U.S. Highway 59 south pointed a firearm at a woman Sunday afternoon.
A known person intentionally made contact with a man’s vehicle while he was stopped in the middle of the road in the 1500 block of Zed Creek Sunday afternoon.
Someone stole a four-wheeler from the 2300 block of Harley Golden Road Sunday afternoon.
Someone stole money from a wallet in a vehicle in the 1800 block of Cowart Street Sunday.
A known person in the 200 block of Providence Road took several pieces of jewelry on Sunday.
A teenager stole two large coffee creamer containers from a store in the 3300 block of Ted Trout Drive, then ran out and got in his vehicle Sunday morning.
A dog injured another dog in the 200 block of Rocky Street Sunday morning. The injured dog died.
The driver of an SUV that sideswiped a vehicle on Jackson Road threatened someone Sunday morning.
Known persons at a party in the 300 block of Felton Road assaulted someone Saturday night.
A man in the 100 block of Weeks Street assaulted his girlfriend Saturday night.
A dog chased two children in the 600 block of Richardson Road Saturday afternoon.
Someone stole several items from a lake property in the 100 block of Crickett Street Saturday.
Someone stole a pressure washer in the 100 block of Carol Drive Saturday.
Someone stole a television from a home in the 100 block of FM 1818 Saturday.
Someone keeps throwing nails and staples onto a driveway in the 3200 block of FM 2021.
A dog bit a boy in the 2300 block of Gilliland Creek Road last Friday.
Someone shot a dog in the 2400 block of Durant Road last Friday.
Someone stole three guns from a home in the 700 block of Pamela Lane last Friday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Danny Dewayne Cook, 26, of Vidor, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Shae Breanne Kilgore, 27, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and warrants for violating promise to appear and traffic violations; and David Charles Broaddus Jr., 51, of Huntington, warrants for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.
The Diboll Police Department made five arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Ant’wodasia Garrett, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; D’corian Daylion Haywood, 18, of Lufkin, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license; Eurich Robert, age unavailable, of Lufkin, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jarayvjon Runnels, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; and Frank Edgar Cartlidge III, 23, of Cleveland, evading arrest with vehicle and unauthorized use of vehicle.
The United States Marshals arrested Stephen Thomas Slaten, 60, of Lufkin, on a warrant for a parole violation.
The Angelina County Jail housed 227 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.