The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Blake Quinton Edwards, 23, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; and Charley Marie Franks, 33, of Lufkin, warrant for public intoxication.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Cameron Wayne Newton, 26, of Zavalla, Saturday on warrants for assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest and failure to identify.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Khenitra Malone, 34, of Little Rock, Arkansas, Sunday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 232 inmates as of noon Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.