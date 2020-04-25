Someone in the 300 block of Pine Forrest told deputies responding to a 911 call that the call was an accident. Deputies found an active warrant for one of the parties in the residence and arrested William Boyd Bizzell, 56.
A woman said a known person slammed his fist into the windshield of her vehicle.
A man in the 1400 block of Old Burke said a burglary occurred at his building sometime in the last six weeks and several items were taken.
Deputies responded to a possible criminal trespass in the 1100 block of Benton Drive, where they resolved a child custody issue. The property owner wished to have a criminal trespass warning issued against one of the parties.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Joshua Rivas, age unavailable, assault/family violence; Robert Cameron Howell, 32, unauthorized use of a vehicle; Lee Edward Johnson, 52, resisting arrest or transport and a warrant for criminal mischief; Tomas Lee Zuniga, age unavailable, driving while intoxicated; Amber Leigh Ludewig, age unavailable, theft of property and warrants for theft and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and Berenice Maribel Munoz, 18, assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Gleen Kayward Pillows, 34, warrant for unauthorized use of vehicle; Travis Scott Mettlen, age unavailable, warrant for injury to child; and Aubrey Lee Vail, age unavailable, public intoxication.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Curtis Ryan Chance, 23, on a charge of DWI.
The Angelina County Jail housed 191 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
