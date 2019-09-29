Someone stole tools from the 400 block of Ridge Street Friday.
Someone broke into an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Park Lane Friday. Another unlocked vehicle was broken into in the 100 block of Oak Shadows Drive.
Someone broke into a storage vehicle in the 5600 block of Daniel McCall Drive Friday.
A man and woman attempted to pay for items in the 400 block of North TImberland Drive with a counterfeit bill.
A man assaulted his ex-girlfriend Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made nine arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Cynthia Reyes, 35, of Lufkin, warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity; Gerry Nell Crawford, 55, of Nacogdoches, theft and failure to identify; Nora Sofia Brown, 43, of Lufkin, theft and criminal trespass; Jose Escobar, age unavailable, of Diboll, warrants for traffic violations; Lafeyette Brown, 31, of Apple Springs, public intoxication; Johnny Coby David Long, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Dominique An’tjuan Douglas, 32, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Chaz Lynn Jones, 22, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and warrants for assault/family violence and traffic violations; and Raymond A. Ridgeway, 55, of Newton, assault/family violence and a warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made 10 arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Amanda Lea Doss, 33, of Wells, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Jared Michael, 26, of Jasper, warrant for unauthorized use of vehicle; Christopher Daniel Holeman, 35, of Diboll, warrants for illegal burning and theft; Timothy Lowe, 39, of Longview, warrant for theft; Alisha Attaway, 21, of Lufkin, warrant for tampering or fabricating evidence; Delila Nicole Mangum, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations; David Leroy Kranzler, 55, of Pollok, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Nick Lowery, 45, of Lufkin, warrant for burglary of habitation; Edna Klem, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Jose Alfredo Acevedo-Santiago, age unavailanle, of Lufkin, disorderly conduct.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Charles Earl Resino, 36, of Nacogdoches, warrants for criminal nonsupport; and Jason Denman Havard, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Patrick Renick, age unavailable, of Lufkin, operating unregistered motor vehicle and warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 209 inmates as of 4 p.m. Saturday.
